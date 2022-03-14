Public Works Ministry to oversee $2.9B more in road projects

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Wednesday at the office of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), a total of $2,981,329,668 worth of projects was opened for the continued rehabilitation and construction of a number of roads in the country.

The procuring entity for these projects is the Ministry of Public Works.

Having been allotted the largest share of Budget 2022, the Ministry is preparing to spend its $76.7 billion budgetary allocation on these projects. The Ministry’s budget, which was passed in the National Assembly in February, would see the spending of $3.4 billion for hinterland roads and another $15.2 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Hinterland Roads 2022, Regions Six and 10 – Lot 7 rehabilitation of Orealla to Kwakwani (Phase 3), Lot 16 rehabilitation of Linden to Mabura, Lot 17 rehabilitation of Mabura to Mango Landing, Lot 18 rehabilitation of 35 Miles Mabura to Malali (Phase Two) and Lot 19 rehabilitation of 16 Miles Mabura to Murtaria (Phase Two).

Hinterland Roads for Region One

Lots 1, rehabilitation/construction of Moruca Main access road (Phase Three- 1km), Lot 2, rehabilitation/construction of Mabaruma to Hosororo (1Km), Lot 3, rehabilitation/construction of Wanina to Yarakita, Lot 4, rehabilitation/construction of Internal roads, Kwebanna, Lot 5, rehabilitation/construction of Mabaruma to Morawhanna (Phase two) and Lot 6, rehabilitation/construction of Kaituma to Airstrip road.

Hinterland Roads 2022 for Regions Eight and Nine

Lots 10, rehabilitation/construction of Mahdia Main Access (Phase two), Lot 11, realignment of Tiger Hill, Mahdia main access road, Lot 12, rehabilitation of Internal roads (Tabatinga Drive), Lethem, Lot 13, rehabilitation of Karasabai to Yurong Reru, South Pakaraimas (Phase three), Lot 14, rehabilitation of village roads in Central, South and Deep South Rupununi and Lot 15, rehabilitation/construction of Barrack Retreat.

Hinterland Roads 2022 for Region Seven

Lot 8, rehabilitation of 5 Mile Housing Scheme Road Network and Lot 9, rehabilitation of West Bartica Secondary Road Network.

Rehabilitation of Public and Main Access Roads in Regions Two, Three, Five and Six

Lot 1, rehabilitation of sections of the Lima Sands access road (Phase two), Lot 2, rehabilitation of section of Canal Number 1 (Phase two), Lot 3, rehabilitation of Canal Number 2 (Phase two), Lot 4, rehabilitation of sections of De Hoop access road, Lot 5, rehabilitation of sections of Burma road (Phase two), Lot 6, rehabilitation of Mahaicony Branch Road (Phase two), Lot 7(A), rehabilitation of sections of Lesbeholden and Mibicuri, Blackbush Polder road and Lot 7(B), rehabilitation of sections of Black Bush road, Johanna.

Construction of timber revetment at Canefield, Canje River, Berbice, Region Six

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply and delivery of a new 4×4 motor-vehicle outfitted for off road application.

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority

Provision of trucks to transport materials from excavation works done in Georgetown drainage channels to Eccles landfill site.

Ministry of Education

Rehabilitation of FSS & FEH- UG Turkeyen.

Supply and delivery of multi-function printer

Rehabilitation of Law Building

Extension of building at the South Ruimveldt Nursery School

Construction of sanitary block at the Agricola Nursery School

Construction of chemistry lab at the Essequibo Technical Institute