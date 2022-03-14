Pele Football Club to host AGM/Elections on March 21

Kaieteur News – The Pele Football Club is giving notice that they will host their Annual General Meeting and Election of Office Bears on March 21, 2022, at the Pavilion of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), in Queenstown.

Topping the list of agenda items would be the election of office bearers for the next two years. There would also be the Secretary and Treasurer reports.

The positions to be contested are President, First Vice-President, Second Vice-President, Third Vice-President, Treasurer and Secretary.

The Club urges all of its members to attend the AGM as the club looks to fashion a positive way forward.