Pele Football Club to host AGM/Elections on March 21

Latest update March 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 14, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Pele Football Club is giving notice that they will host their Annual General Meeting and Election of Office Bears on March 21, 2022, at the Pavilion of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), in Queenstown.
Topping the list of agenda items would be the election of office bearers for the next two years. There would also be the Secretary and Treasurer reports.
The positions to be contested are President, First Vice-President, Second Vice-President, Third Vice-President, Treasurer and Secretary.
The Club urges all of its members to attend the AGM as the club looks to fashion a positive way forward.
Mar 14, 2022Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Daniel Stephen, Keyon Britton, Jeremiah Duncan and Jevon Anthony were among the victorious fighters when the Guyana Boxing Association/Pepsi/ Mike Parris U16...
Mar 14, 2022
Mar 14, 2022
Mar 14, 2022
Mar 14, 2022
Mar 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – “Lady, take me, high upon a hillside High up, where the stallion meets the sun.” Those are words... more
In the next two weeks, the country will be observing the 13th death anniversary of one of the founders of the People’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Commonwealth, made up of 54 nations of which 32 are small states, should... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]