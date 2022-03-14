National Snr .Squash C/ship Qualifiers continue today at GT club Main draw set to commence on Thursday

Kaieteur News – In yesterday’s action of the qualifier rounds of the 2022 Guyana Squash Association (GSA) Senior Squash Championships which were held at the Georgetown Club’s Squash Courts, seven players advanced to Thursday’s main draw when the Championships will officially commence.

On day three, Peter-Michael De Groot beat Demetrius De Abreu11-1,11-6 ,11-0, Michael Alphonso beat Javid Rahaman 11-4, 11-5,11-7, Mohryan Baksh beat Ian Mekdeci 11-2, 11-4, 11-4, Steven Xavier beat Javid Rahaman 11-2,7-11, 11-7, 11-19, Deje Dias beat Joshua Abdool 11-6,11-6,11-4 to advance to main draw.

There were also two walk overs yesterday, while two Plate matches were played.

The qualifiers resume today from 6pm and continue tomorrow and Wednesday.

On Day two, Mohryan Baksh beat Ethan Jonas 11-1, 11-4, 11-6, Ian Mekdeci beat Josh Verwey 11-7,11-4, 12-10, Steven Xavier beat Jonathan De Groot 11-2, 11-1,11-0, and Javid Rahaman beat Shiloh Asregado 11-6,11-8, 11-2.

The winners of those matches move on to the final phase today to see who advances to the Championship stage.

Meanwhile, in Friday Evening’s action, Regan Pollard defeated Adam Alves 11-2, 11-5, 11-5, beat Stefan Jeffery 11-8, 11-2, 11-3, Demetrius De Abreu got the better of 11-3,11-5, 6-11, 4-11, 11-9, Michael Alphonso beat Zachary Persaud 11-6, 11-1, 11-1, Javed Ali beat Jonathan Antczak 12-10, 11-6, 6-11, 11-7 while Reagan Rodrigues and Louis Da Silva already has a result; the latter progressed via walkover. (Sean Devers)