Govt. seeks ways to ease pressure on rice farmers

…as rice millers unmoved on paddy price

Kaieteur News – Government is exploring ways to ease the pressure on rice farmers even as millers remain adamant that the price for paddy will not move from the $65,000 per ton currently being offered.

The farmers protested last week and on Saturday a meeting with Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha yielded little. Mustapha visited the protesting farmers at Black Bush Polder on Saturday and announced that following a three-hour meeting with the Guyana Rice Millers Association last Tuesday, it was agreed that the price for paddy will remain at $65,000.

However, he told farmers that the export commission for millers was reduced by US $2 (was US $8), the scanning fee was reduced by 50% and negotiations will be held tomorrow with a supplier to have the cost of fertilizers reduced as well.

Over the past few days, rice farmers from Black Bush Polder took to the streets to protest the decision taken by rice millers to reduce the cost they pay for paddy per tonne.

Millers moved the price from $70,000 to $65,000 and two days later, further decreased it to $60,000. President of the Rice Producers Association Lekka Rambrich had opined that the reduction was necessary given the fall in the price for rice exports internationally. He said also that the price for the paddy is expected to tumble even further in the coming week to $55,000.

This angered rice farmers even further as they argued that they will lose all that was invested and that they cannot accept $60,000 for this crop amidst the high cost they endured for land preparation. They blocked the roads and even tussled with the police as they demanded that the price be moved back to $70,000.

Minister Mustapha, in an effort to bring calm to the situation, spoke with farmers at Yakusari and Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder Saturday and assured them that his government is working to ensure that the agriculture sector, in every aspect, benefits. He noted too that while there are situations that are out of the control of the government, such as the increased cost in fertilizers, his ministry is always looking at ways to reduce the costs, hence his decision to meet with the supplier to reduce it.

Highlighting what his ministry has done for farmers so far to “put more money in their pockets”, Mustapha said that they reduced the land rental and D&I charges from $15,000 to $3,500 and that over $400 Million in flood relief monies were given out to farmers who suffered significant losses during the heavy floods last year. He added that some $200 Million more is to be paid to farmers who are still awaiting their cheques but they will receive it soon.

Mustapha also mentioned that $1.9 Billion is to be expended on projects that have already been done and are still to be done, including the upgrading of the Black Bush Polder roads and the introduction of two new pumping stations at Adventure and within Black Bush Polder respectively.

He noted too that Berbice is receiving a higher price per bag of paddy ($4,226) as compared to Region 2 ($3,200) and other rice producing regions. In relation to the yields per acre, he said, “the yield was very low in Black Bush Polder and today the yield is one of the highest that we have in the country”, he said by the end of the year 2022, there is expected to be a 21% increase in yields per acre.”

After the meetings, farmers shared mixed reviews on the announcement made by Minister Mustapha, while some were accepting of the $65,000 price set, others were still of the opinion that it should be return to $70,000 for this crop. Farmers were also given the opportunity to raise issues at the meetings.