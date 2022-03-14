GABA/Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 C/ships….Stephen, Britton, Duncan and Anthony among victors

Kaieteur News –

By Zaheer Mohamed

Daniel Stephen, Keyon Britton, Jeremiah Duncan and Jevon Anthony were among the victorious fighters when the Guyana Boxing Association/Pepsi/ Mike Parris U16 championship was held on Saturday at the Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Lewis gym in Albouystown.

Stephen of Vergenoegen BG registered technical knockout over Leon Crawford of Berbice Jammers, one minute 58 seconds in round one, competing in the 29-33 kg class, while Keyon Britton of Vergenoegen BG contest against Joel Griffith of Young Achievers BG was abandoned in the first round.

Travis Sancho of Berbice Jammers BG recorded a technical knockout against Markel Blue of Vergenoegen BG, one minute nine seconds in round one and Matthew Thomas of Berbice Jammers defeated Tyress Booker of Pace and Power BG, one minute 32 seconds in round one, competing in the 40-43kg.

In the 44-46kg, Aubrey Austin of Berbice Jammers gained a walk over from Mekel Ross of Young Achievers BG.

Jeremiah Duncan of Pace and Power BG won by a split decision against Stephon Prince of Vergenoegen BG, while Triston O’Brian of Young Achievers BG won against his team mate Anthony Cadogan after the latter was disqualified in round two in the 52-54kg.

Jevon Anthony of Vergenoegen BG registered a technical knockout against Timothy Hercules of Berbice Jammers GB, one minute 48 second in round two fighting in the 54-57kg.

In the 60-63kg, Jahual Haniff of Berbice Jammers won against his team mate Jevar Jones after the referee stopped the fight one minute 40 seconds in round three, while Garver Hyman of Vergenoegen BG recorded a technical knockout Demoll Grimmond of Berbice Jammers BG one minute 35 seconds in the third round.

In the 64-66kg, Jamal Williams of Pace and Power BG won by a unanimous decision against Christopher Williams of Vergenoegen BG.

Jadon Lewis of Berbice Jammers BG won his bout against Claafa Chris after Chris was disqualified, fighting in the 36-40kg.

Ezekiel Bancroft of Young Achievers won by a technical knockout against Kennard Marshall of Berbice Jammers, 1 minute 45.5 seconds in round one, while Jaydon Welcome of Young Achievers won his contest versus Adele Peters of Pace and Power BG after the fight was abandoned.

Berbice Jammers BG won the championship, while Vergenoegen Boxing Gym of East Bank Essequibo took the runner up spot. Young Achievers and Pace and Power were tied in third position and FYF place fourth. Tiquan Sampson of FYF was voted the best boxer on show.