EBCA beat Tranzac Cricket Academy of Canada

– Housain destroy Canadians with 7-29, Lim hits 50

Kaieteur News – On Saturday last at the Everest ground East Bank Demerara Cricket Association’s Youth Team defeated the touring Tranzac Cricket Academy of Canada in 40-over affair with Farhan Housain wreaking havoc with the ball and Josiah Lim scoring 50 with the bat.

The EBDCA won the toss and chose to bat first in mostly sunny conditions and were bowled for 129 in 34.5

Lim top scored with an entertaining 50 from 57 balls with three fours and two sixes. He got good support from Vijay Ramrathan who chipped in with 23 from 27 balls with a six and a four.

Dev Patel had 3-21, Miguel Nandu 2-27 for the Tranzac Cricket Academy, who fell for 123 in 24.3 Overs.

Karan Anim made 27 from 30 balls with a couple of boundaries while Nandu scored 20 from 26 balls with a pair of fours.

Housain befuddled the visitors in a wonderful eight-over spell, while Dravid Manohar took 2-19.

EBDCA thanked Tranzac Cricket Academy for the opportunity to showcase the talent of their young players. (Sean Devers)