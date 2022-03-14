EBCA beat Tranzac Cricket Academy of Canada

Latest update March 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 14, 2022 Sports
– Housain destroy Canadians with 7-29, Lim hits 50
Kaieteur News – On Saturday last at the Everest ground East Bank Demerara Cricket Association’s Youth Team defeated the touring Tranzac Cricket Academy of Canada in 40-over affair with Farhan Housain wreaking havoc with the ball and Josiah Lim scoring 50 with the bat.
The EBDCA won the toss and chose to bat first in mostly sunny conditions and were bowled for 129 in 34.5
Lim top scored with an entertaining 50 from 57 balls with three fours and two sixes. He got good support from Vijay Ramrathan who chipped in with 23 from 27 balls with a six and a four.
Dev Patel had 3-21, Miguel Nandu 2-27 for the Tranzac Cricket Academy, who fell for 123 in 24.3 Overs.
Karan Anim made 27 from 30 balls with a couple of boundaries while Nandu scored 20 from 26 balls with a pair of fours.
Housain befuddled the visitors in a wonderful eight-over spell, while Dravid Manohar took 2-19.
EBDCA thanked Tranzac Cricket Academy for the opportunity to showcase the talent of their young players. (Sean Devers)
Mar 14, 2022Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Daniel Stephen, Keyon Britton, Jeremiah Duncan and Jevon Anthony were among the victorious fighters when the Guyana Boxing Association/Pepsi/ Mike Parris U16...
Mar 14, 2022
Mar 14, 2022
Mar 14, 2022
Mar 14, 2022
Mar 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – “Lady, take me, high upon a hillside High up, where the stallion meets the sun.” Those are words... more
In the next two weeks, the country will be observing the 13th death anniversary of one of the founders of the People’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Commonwealth, made up of 54 nations of which 32 are small states, should... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]