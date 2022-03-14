Latest update March 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

East Coast Cricket Board Launches ECCB/Navin/Hanson 50Over Tournament

Mar 14, 2022 Sports

Team Reps and ECCB officials along with sponsors’ Representatives at the launch of the tournament.

Kaieteur News – The East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) recently launched the Navin/Hanson 50overs Competition at the LBI Cricket Facility. The launch was attended by several of the clubs scheduled to participate in the tournament which will commence shortly.
The highly anticipated tournament will feature twelve (12) competitive teams with an attractive mix of caliber players. These include Rajendra Chandrika, Zaheer Mohamed, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chanderpaul Ramraj, Ramnarine Chature, Robin Williams, Krishna Deosarran and Aaron Beharry just to name a few.
The Secretary of ECCB, Mr. Davteerth Anandjit, thanked Navin/Hanson for their contribution towards the development of cricket on the East Coast of Demerara and Guyana as a whole. He posited that the promotion of cricket needs corporate sponsors like Navin/Hanson so that cricket can be effectively administered for the identification and growth of players as well as for advancement of the game as a professional activity. Mr. Anandjit wished sponsors Navin/Hanson continued and sustained productivity, indicating that the ECCB trust that the business success enjoyed by Navin/Hanson will inspire players and teams consistently to achieve set goals.
The preliminary rounds of the Navin/Hanson One Day 50-Over Tournament will be played on a round-robin format with the two top teams of each of the two zones qualifying for the semi-finals’ knock-out stage. All matches are scheduled to start at 10:00 hrs.
The participating teams are as follows:
Zone A: Lusignan Sports Club, Enterprise Busta Sports Club, Fairfield Sports Club, Enmore Community Center Cricket club, Strathavon Sports Club and Industry Sports Club.
Zone B: Buxton Carl Hoper Cricket Club, LBI Community Center Cricket Club, Better Hope Sports Club, Golden Grove Sports Club, Ogle Sports Club and Mahaica Sports Club.

