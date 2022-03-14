East Canje man chopped to death

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man was chopped to death sometime after midnight on Saturday following a confrontation with two men in front of a bar on the No.2 East Canje Public Road, Berbice.

The dead man has been identified as Alex Williams of Rampersaud Street, No.2 Village, East Canje Berbice. Mohamed Ishmel, 42, the father of the dead man disclosed that he was present throughout the entire incident but was helpless since the attacker was armed with a cutlass. He said that his son left home to purchase cigarettes and two beers but returned shortly after and said that he was “violated on the road” and that he was going out back to deal with the individuals and requested that he (father) accompanies him. Ishmel said he agreed and headed out.

Ishmel disclosed that when he arrived “it had a boy name “Gully” was coming out and I stop he and I tell he you know Alex and you know me that he is me people dem, why yall violating him for”, but the individual responded “don’t tell me nothing.”

At that point, a friend of the now deceased was trying to talk him into leaving the situation and head home but then a man ran out with Guinness bottles and hurled one at Williams, hitting him in the face, then another ran out with a cutlass and dealt Williams a chop to his neck and other parts of his body. “I hear the explosion with the bottle in he head and Alex drop on his knees and I go to he and tell he that the wound looking bad leh we go hospital”, the father related.

They left shortly after for the hospital and Ishmael said it took him five minutes to stop a car on the public road to head to the New Amsterdam Hospital, located just a few minutes away. He added that to prevent the bleeding he took his shirt and wrapped it around his son’s neck but while they were in the car, the life of the injured Williams quickly left him. Within minutes of arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

”In the car he eye was rolling back and I try telling he Alex hold it up, hold it up, we near reach the hospital. By the time the nurse come out and get a stretcher for he and go in the door, it ain’t reach five minutes and the nurse said he already die”, the tearful father said. Meanwhile, Commander Boodnarine Persaud noted that no-one has since been arrested.