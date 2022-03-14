Driver’s burn rubber at South Dakota despite threat of rain

Latest update March 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 14, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Despite the predictable weather scare, it was a good day at the track, especially for Rameez Mohamed who was among the top honours yesterday, when the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) National Race of Champions sped off at the South Dakota Circuit following wins in the starlet, group three and group four divisions.
Mohamed, who is also the head of the GMR&SC, was impressive in three categories, namely the most popular starlet, Group 3 and Group 4, leaving nothing to chance with big margins of victory.
More details on yesterday’s meet in tomorrow’s edition of Kaieteur Sport.
