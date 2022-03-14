Diamond Mineral Water 50-mile Cycle Race… John braves weather to finish on top

Kaieteur News – Jamaul John endured some inclement weather but emerged with a satisfying win yesterday when the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) pedaled off the 21st edition of the Diamond Mineral Water 50-mile road race.

The race which had an 8:30 am start at Schoonard, West Bank Demerara, proceeded to Bushy Park at Parika then returned to the starting point for the conclusion.

John’s Open category victory was followed up by Andre Greene who finished second and Romell Crawford was third. Paul De Nobrega, Curtis Dey and Christopher Griffith were the other top riders who finished in that order.

Representing the Foundation Cycling Club, John, Kaieteur Attack’s Greene, Team Evolution’s De Nobrega and Adiale Hodge all claimed a Sprint prize, but Dey was able to snatch two during his outing.

The Junior category triumph was clutched by We Stand United’s Alexander Leung while Team Alanis’ Sherwin Sampson was second and Kaieteur Attack’s Adiani Cutting came in third.

In the Veteran division, Alex Mendes ended as the top rider with Robin Persaud and Junior Niles snagging the second and third spots, respectively.

The Female category stacked two competitors; We Stand United’s Maricka Dick who finished ahead of Team Coco’s Clevicia Spencer.

Following the event, representatives of Demerara Distillers Limited’s Diamond Mineral Water – The Choice of Champions – were on hand to assist at the presentation ceremony.