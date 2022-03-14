‘Be wary of house lot fraudsters’ – Min. Croal

Kaieteur News – Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, is once again urging Guyanese not to fall prey to fraudsters who promise to get them house lots.

During the first house lot distribution and outreach held for 2022, Croal emphasised to citizens, the importance of waiting for the CHPA — the only authorised agency under the Ministry of Housing — to issue them house lots. Croal said: “We are also aware that there are persons who will ask you to pay them to help you get the lot. I want to say this, you do not have to pay anyone to get a house lot.” He urged persons to report these unscrupulous characters to the ministry.

“I’d like it if you can bring to our attention the names of persons who are offering to help you get the house lots. Once your application is in, you are guaranteed to get one. Granted, it may take some time, but as we have demonstrated these past months we are working quickly to ease the backlog. I appreciate that waiting can become frustrating at times, but the requirements for the development of a housing area are quite considerable,” he continued adding that land acquisition can be a painstaking process.

He explained that “We [the Ministry] have promised to allocate house lots in areas that have at least the basic infrastructure like electricity, water, roads, green spaces and other similar elements that make the area complete.”

Minister Croal noted nonetheless that the CH&PA has introduced e- applications and submissions for land allocation for both residential and commercial uses. “So, before you had to travel from Essequibo or Berbice or Linden to get a status update on your application, now you can do that by just visiting the website and inputting your information. “Additionally, we have established offices in Regions Two, Three, Five, Six, Nine and 10 where you can make enquiries about your allocation status. These systems are designed to reduce the challenges that existed before,” the Minister stated. He reiterated the government’s commitment to reducing the demand of subsidised housing. “I remind you that, at the end of last year, we made ten thousand allocations. This year we will surpass that amount. We intend to make affordable housing available to every Guyanese in keeping with the theme of ‘One Guyana,” Croal announced.