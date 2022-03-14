Latest update March 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$99M for Lusignan Prison’s living quarters

Mar 14, 2022 News

Lusignan Prison being constructed (DPI Photo)

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GOG), through the Ministry of Home Affairs has allocated an additional $99M to the construction of a senior officer’s living quarters at the Lusignan Prison located on the East Coast of Demerara.
According to an invitation for bids, published in the Sunday edition of the Kaieteur News, interested eligible bidders may inspect the bidding document and obtain further information from the finance department of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Lot 6 Brickdam, Stabroek, Georgetown, during working hours.
Bids must be addressed to The Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance on Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown. The tender must be deposited no later than 09:00hrs.on April 12, 2022. Bids will be opened in the presence of bidders and representatives. All bids must be accompanied by valid certificates of compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS).
Following the destruction of sections of the Camp Street Prison and the old Lusignan Prison, $1.2B in 2021 was allocated by the GOG for the construction of a new Lusignan Prison which consisted of a prison complex and two dormitories.
The work is being done by Mohamed Enterprise, M&P Investment, Construtora Cobra Eireli, and Nabi Construction Inc. According to a report, as of January, 2022, 70% of the construction was completed and the prison is scheduled to be completed by the end of March. The prison which is said to house approximately 1000 inmates will also have a school constructed for rehabilitation purposes.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GABA/Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 C/ships….Stephen, Britton, Duncan and Anthony among victors

GABA/Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 C/ships….Stephen, Britton, Duncan...

Mar 14, 2022

Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Daniel Stephen, Keyon Britton, Jeremiah Duncan and Jevon Anthony were among the victorious fighters when the Guyana Boxing Association/Pepsi/ Mike Parris U16...
Read More
Driver’s burn rubber at South Dakota despite threat of rain

Driver’s burn rubber at South Dakota despite...

Mar 14, 2022

EBCA beat Tranzac Cricket Academy of Canada

EBCA beat Tranzac Cricket Academy of Canada

Mar 14, 2022

Big Apple International Indoor Championships… GBTI/GCC hockey ladies end day one with a mixed bag

Big Apple International Indoor Championships…...

Mar 14, 2022

Diamond Mineral Water 50-mile Cycle Race… John braves weather to finish on top

Diamond Mineral Water 50-mile Cycle Race… John...

Mar 14, 2022

Pele Football Club to host AGM/Elections on March 21

Pele Football Club to host AGM/Elections on March...

Mar 14, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • RESPECT DUE TO GRANNY!

    In the next two weeks, the country will be observing the 13th death anniversary of one of the founders of the People’s... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]