$99M for Lusignan Prison’s living quarters

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GOG), through the Ministry of Home Affairs has allocated an additional $99M to the construction of a senior officer’s living quarters at the Lusignan Prison located on the East Coast of Demerara.

According to an invitation for bids, published in the Sunday edition of the Kaieteur News, interested eligible bidders may inspect the bidding document and obtain further information from the finance department of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Lot 6 Brickdam, Stabroek, Georgetown, during working hours.

Bids must be addressed to The Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance on Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown. The tender must be deposited no later than 09:00hrs.on April 12, 2022. Bids will be opened in the presence of bidders and representatives. All bids must be accompanied by valid certificates of compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

Following the destruction of sections of the Camp Street Prison and the old Lusignan Prison, $1.2B in 2021 was allocated by the GOG for the construction of a new Lusignan Prison which consisted of a prison complex and two dormitories.

The work is being done by Mohamed Enterprise, M&P Investment, Construtora Cobra Eireli, and Nabi Construction Inc. According to a report, as of January, 2022, 70% of the construction was completed and the prison is scheduled to be completed by the end of March. The prison which is said to house approximately 1000 inmates will also have a school constructed for rehabilitation purposes.