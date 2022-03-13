Vivaanta Ayurvedic Spa/Salon continues to satisfy

…3 years of offering exquisite healing services

Kaieteur News – Vivaanta Ayurvedic Spa and Hair Salon, for the last three years, has been helping Guyanese discover the healing and wellness properties of the ancient ayurvedic treatments. Since opening its doors here, Vivaanta has evolved, having become a proven leader in quality personal care services and products.

The spa’s unwavering devotion to superior aesthetics has led it to offer consumers elegant and innovative services at the highest standards. Customers have raved of the wonderful and affordable service offered by Vivaanta Spa via its Indian-based healing centre located at Lot 3, Church Street, Georgetown.

The company was established by father and son duo, Nitin Mehra and Karan Mehra, who hail from India. They both share the title of Owner/Director.

Vivaanta, they shared, was established with a “burning desire” to infuse the ancient heritage of ayurvedic therapies in Guyana.

In addition to their exquisite pampering services, Vivaanta offers its customers a variety of ancient therapeutic treatments that help with various health issues.

For example, the spa offers Indian head massage service, which is a deep massage, using a variety of pressure and techniques, including circular massage strokes on your scalp, deep tissue work on your shoulders and stretching of the neck.

This treatment is said to be good to cure headaches, sinuses and stimulate blood flow and hair growth.

Vivaanta also offers cupping therapy, which is one of the oldest and most effective methods of releasing the toxins from body tissues and organs. It is also known as vacuum cupping. It is a practice in which the therapist puts special cups on the skin to create suction.

This causes the tissue beneath the cup to be drawn up and swell causing increase in blood flow to affected areas. Enhanced blood flow under the cups draws impurities and toxins away from the nearby tissues and organs towards the surface for elimination.

In addition to services aimed at improving the overall wellbeing of individuals, Vivaanta is described as the one-stop centre for haircuts, styling and treatment; facial treatments, essential waxing and other hair removal services; body polishing and massages.

The company was introduced to Guyanese by the Indian businessmen/investors following the success of a similar enterprise in Trinidad and Tobago (Aryanveda Ayurvedic Spa and Hair Salon) in 2011.

According to Director Karan Mehra, “Vivaanta’s mission is to go above and beyond industry expectations to provide professional, high quality services and products to everyone within and outside of our community.”

He noted that “At Vivaanta, we have created a perfect fusion between age-old therapies and modern spa technology, creating a fusion of Asian, Western and Indian Ayurvedic treatments which is one of the world’s oldest, holistic ‘whole-body’ healing systems developed more than 3,000 years ago in India. It is based on the belief that health and wellness depend on a delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirit.”

Karan Mehra explained that Vivaanta’s main goal is to promote good health; not fight disease, however, salon treatments may be geared toward specific health problems.

“Vivaanta introduced a totally new concept of care and cure and Vivaanta ensures we do everything we can to accommodate the needs of our clients so that they feel as much a part of the Ayurvedic family as we do,” he said.

Additionally, at Vivaanta, the herbal care products and treatments are designed to remedy a host of skin and health-related issues.

The steady and continued success of Vivaanta’s has led to its continued expansion. This has led the Ayurvedic treatment company to establish a weight loss Centre in 2021 where it offers a variety of non-invasive, non-surgical fat reducing therapies. This latest initiative is led by an expert team of consultants, coaches and dietitians.