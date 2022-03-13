Soesdyke residents up in arms against “Chill Spot” for noise nuisance

Kaieteur News – A group of residents are up in arms against, Ron’s Chill Spot, a small business place located at the Soesdyke Junction on the East Bank of Demerara, for causing them to have sleepless nights.

A resident, who lives a few houses away from the business place, related that the establishment became a source of noise nuisance back in 2018, causing many residents to lose out on many nights of quality sleep. But then in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and brought with it some level of peace. This was owing to the early lockdown and curfew that were implemented. But as the curfew became less restrictive, the resident said that their sleepless nights returned.

“The noise does be too unbearable; share boom, boom, boom in yuh ears, does mek you yuh get headache all… All yuh windows does deh rackling and shaking up,” said the frustrated resident.

He claimed that he and a few other residents had made countless reports to police since 2018. This was confirmed by a senior police official.

Ranks had reportedly visited the location and the man managing the business was charged on one occasion. That matter is still before the court.

But the residents are worried that there seems to be no end in sight to their suffering. “We continue to report to police and would make calls when it gets unbearable but they never came back and stop him or instruct him to turn off the music,” the resident shared.

Kaieteur News understands that the proprietor has claimed that he does not operate a drinking spot or host parties but sells fast food and snacks such as pholourie and eggball.

However, in several video recordings seen by this publication, persons were seen partying to loud music at the location on multiple nights.

The affected residents are calling on the relevant authorities to “properly address” the situation. They made it clear that it is not their intention for the business to be shut down but that consideration be given to residents in the area.