“Pressure buss pipe”

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Food security gat a different meaning now. Is no longer bout having sufficient and nutritious food. Is bout walking with yuh security guard when yuh going to buy food. People gan soon gat to hire security firm when dem buying food items.

Bread price raise de odder day. Cooking oil mekkin hay but de price gone up high, high. Provision price jumping. De price of vegetables now de same as meat. And chicken price fly through de coop. Dem criminals gan soon start snatching yuh market bag rather dan yuh purse.

Dem young boys frighten fuh carry out dem girlfriend. Some ah dem gal stomach lang and given de price of food, dem boys pocket nah long enough.

Things getting suh rough dat even old people now shoplifting. De odder day a ole lady appear in front a magistrate. She get charge fuh stealing a tin of sausage from de supermarket.

De magistrate ask she why she steal de tin of sausage which was only selling fuh $300.

She tell de magistrate, “Your Worship, meh husband and me nah gat much and we very poor. We did hungry and ah was simply trying fuh get something fuh me and he to eat.”

De magistrate feel sorry fuh de old lady and ask, “How many sausages were in the de tin?”

De old lady responded dat it was only six sausages in de tin.

De magistrate she, “Ok, ah gan sentence yuh to one day in jail fuh every sausage. Dis means that yuh gan spend de next 6 days in prison.”

All dis time de husband remaining quiet. But den he decide fuh talk. He turn to de judge and say, “Yuh honour, she also stole a can of peas.”

Talk half. Leff half.