Patrol ranks save man from being killed in street brawl

Kaieteur News – Patrol ranks on Saturday morning turned up just in time to save a man from possibly being killed in a street brawl at Parika Junction, East Bank Essequibo, (EBE), Region Three.

The rescued man has been identified as Dorrel Cambridge, 30, of 62 Namrick, EBE.

He reportedly received wounds to his chest believed to have been inflicted by a broken bottle during the brawl which ended around 00:30hrs.

The ranks, it was revealed, were on duty when they saw several men armed with broken bottles, involved in a street brawl. Their attention was then drawn to one of the men bleeding from his chest (Cambridge). The ranks decided to intervene but when they tried to do so, the group of angry men reportedly attacked them.

The ranks retaliated by discharging two rounds in the air and the men ran away, leaving a wounded Cambridge behind.

Ranks rushed him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he received treatment and was later discharged. Arrests are yet to be made.