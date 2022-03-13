GNIC, Police in winner’s row

GCA/NBS 40-over 2nd Division…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – GNIC beat Transport Sports Club (TSC) by two wickets at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) Ground while Police defeated Bel Air at Eve Leary as action continued in the NBS 40-over second division cricket competition on Saturday.

At DCC, led by a run-a-ball 58 with eight boundaries from Alvin Mohabir, a solid 34 from Rafael Singh and 29 from Riyad Latif, TSC reached 176-9 in 35 overs batting first.

Jermaine Grovsnor (3-33), Trevon Jones (3-40) and Jeremiah Benjamin (2-29) took the wickets for GNIC who reached their victory target of 178-8 in 30 overs.

For GNIC, Shawn Desouza made 39 from 42 balls with four fours and a six, David Dick scored 39 from 32 balls with five fours and a six and Benjamin made 37 from 42 balls with five boundaries which included a six to get GNIC over the line.

Myhiem Khan had 3-28 and Kevin Ross 2-29 in a losing effort.

Over at the Eve Leary Sports Complex Ground, in rare sunshine, the game commenced close to one hour late due to absence of Umpires.

Bel Air were eventually shot out for 97 despite 21 from Hiradea Jailall, 18 from Ranoi Qransult, 16 from Keon Franklin and 14 from Rajendra Singh.

Ameer Mohamed took 3-22 while there were two wickets each for Stephon Johnson, Kester Harcourt and Rocky Hutson.

In reply, Police reached 101-5 with Alex Burnette leading the charge with 32 from 43 balls which included three fours and two sixes while Patrick Tyndall made 20 and Kevin Christian followed up his half-century in the last round with 14.

Terrence King was the most impactful bowler for the opposition with 3-74.