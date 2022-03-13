Latest update March 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

GMR&SC Circuit Racing resumes today at South Dakota

Mar 13, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – All lights are green for today’s Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Circuit Race event at the South Dakota Circuit.

Day one action at the South Dakota Circuit

Grading and shaping of the entrance roads along with other track preparation works were completed in the week with drivers reminded to use the Highway entrance.

Racers will get a chance to dust the cobwebs off their machines after nearly two years without a circuit racing event, though they will have to do without spectators for this event.

According to GMR&SC President Rameez Mohamed, all systems have been put in place for the event which is expected to begin at 09:00.

“We have gone through all the necessary setups and processes to ensure that tomorrow [today’s] event is pulled off without a hitch. The reason we are able to have this event in the first place is because the National COVID-19 Task Force granted permission based on how we would have run our endurance event.”

“I’m asking all participants, marshals and those who are required to be there to ensure that they follow all the preset rules that the taskforce has set out for us.”

These rules include only the entrance of fully vaccinated personnel, proof of which is to be presented at the checkpoint on entry to the venue along with relevant Identification.
Sanitization stations and social distancing along with mask wearing are also requirements on the day as was reminded by the NCTF via letter to the club last week.

Persons are also reminded that the task force will be onsite to ensure that these measures are upheld.

 

