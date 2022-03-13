Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball on today at Lusignan

Latest update March 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball competition will be contested today at Lusignan in four categories.
The action will commence at 09:30hrs with Rockaway and Wellman battling in the over- 50 category which be followed by the over 45 Division where Wellman, Rockaway and Fisherman will face off.
Savage and Success will then contest the over-40 segment which will be followed by the open category with six teams set to take part.
At stake are trophies sponsored by the National Sports Commission (NSC). No entrance fee is required while teams are ask to be present at the venue at least 30 minutes prior the time for play to start.
