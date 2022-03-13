Beware of “silent thief of sight” – Ophthalmologist warns

…during observance of World Glaucoma Week

Kaieteur News – Through awareness initiatives and outreaches, the Ophthalmology Department of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), during the past week, observed World Glaucoma Week (WGW).

WGW is a Global Initiative of The World Glaucoma Association (WGA) designed to raise awareness.

This is seen as important since glaucoma is the second leading cause of irreversible blindness in the world. This was highlighted in a report done by Head of the GPHC Ophthalmology Department, Dr. Shailendra Sugrim.

In that report he noted, “It is estimated that 79.6 million people have glaucoma and that number is expected to increase dramatically by 2040,” as such “World Glaucoma Week aims at alerting members of the broader community to the need for regular simple eye checks, which allow earlier detection and, hence, saved sight.”

“Did you know that you can have your vision today and hardly see tomorrow?” asked the doctor, as he informed, glaucoma is known as “the silent thief of sight.”

Dr. Sugrim shared this and much more as he chronicled, in his report, the past week of activities to enlighten the nation about the threat.

“It’s a serious disease that damages a nerve in the back of your eye called the optic nerve. It is known as one of the leading causes of blindness and vision loss globally,” he revealed.

But even worse, glaucoma has no early symptoms. Diagnosis, Dr. Sugrim said, is through a comprehensive dilated eye exam. If detected early, it can be treated to prevent further damage that can lead to vision loss, but there is no cure, he noted.

Glaucoma is treated by lowering eye pressure (intraocular pressure) and depending on the particular case, the options may include prescription eye drops, oral medications, laser treatment, surgery or a combination of any of these.

There are two major types of glaucoma – Open-angle and Closed-angle. Open-angle glaucoma is a chronic condition that progresses slowly over a long period of time and, Dr. Sugrim revealed that it is the most common type. He said that Closed-angle glaucoma, on the other hand, develops quickly and usually causes painful and immediate vision problems. He urged that people who experience these symptoms “should go to their eye care professional right away.”

In his report he shared some worrying statistics too.

For instance, in 2013 it was estimated that 64.3 million were affected by this condition around the world, then in 2020 it increased to 76 million and it is further projected that by 2040, 111.8 million will acquire glaucoma.

Without giving figures, the doctor revealed that in Guyana, in 2010, glaucoma was seen as the second leading diagnosis at the GPHC Eye Department.

“Now you may ask yourself, am I at risk for glaucoma? Anyone can get glaucoma, but some people are at higher risk. You’re at higher risk if you are over age 60, African and over age 40 and most importantly, if you have a family history of glaucoma,” Dr. Sugrim detailed in his report.

For the past 11 years, he noted, the GPHC has been annually coordinating glaucoma awareness activities in Guyana during this period. In honour of WGW 2022 observances, the hospital was involved in three activities: awareness sessions on Radio and TV, an awareness booth at the GPHC and vision screening outreaches.

At the GPHC, where the condition is both diagnosed and treated, persons can access the services, at no cost to them, between the hours of 8am and 2pm, Monday – Friday, or call telephone number: 227-7500 for assistance.

Annual eye exams, Dr. Sugrim noted, help doctors to check for common diseases, assess how your eyes work together and evaluate your eyes as your overall health.

But according to Dr. Sugrim, “patients need to be referred to the hospital before they can obtain an appointment for any service. These referrals can be obtained from their general physicians or optometrists. Screening services can also be accessed from the National Ophthalmology Hospital – Port Mourant, New Amsterdam Hospital, Mahaicony Cottage Hospital Vision Centre, Linden Hospital Complex, Diamond Diagnostic Centre Vision Centre, West Demerara Regional Hospital Vision Centre, Leonora Cottage Hospital Vision Centre and the Suddie Regional Hospital Vision Centre.”