Berbice Jammers emerge as top gym

– Sampson named Best Boxer

Kaieteur News – Berbice Jammers Boxing Gym emerged victorious when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA)/Pepsi/ Mike Parris U16 Championship was hosted yesterday at the Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown.

Vergenoegen Boxing Gym of East Bank Essequibo took the runner up spot while Young Achievers and Pacer and Power were tied in third position and Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) place fourth.

On an action packed day, Tiquan Sampson of FYF was voted the best boxer on show. Competing in the 48-50kg class, he dominated his contest against Jadon King of Berbice Jammers forcing the referee to stop the fight one minute and 54 seconds into round one. Among other winners were Daniel Stephen, Keyon Britton, Jeremiah Duncan and Jevon Anthony. More details in tomorrow’s edition. (Zaheer Mohamed)