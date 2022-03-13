Alleged wife beater, accomplice assault cops with wood

Kaieteur News – Two arresting officers were on Friday reportedly attacked and assaulted with a piece of wood by an alleged wife beater and his accomplice at a house located at Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The officers, identified by police only as Constable Haymer and Constable Bowen, had to discharge a round from their firearm to protect themselves from further harm, before they were able to detain their attackers.

The assault of the officers took place around 21:40hrs. They had gone to the house in Crane to arrest a 24-year-old man – one of the attackers. They had received a call from his 26-year-old common-in-law wife that he had assaulted her.

According police, when the two ranks got there the accused was sitting in the yard with another man. Upon seeing the ranks, they allegedly located a piece of wood and attacked them.

Police reported that both ranks were attacked – Constable Haymer was struck to his right hand and Constable Bowen to his back.

It was reported too by the ranks that as they attempted to arrest the men, several other persons who were close by began gathering around to defend the suspects.

Police said that it was, as a result of this, Constable Haymer was forced to shoot in the air in order disperse the crowd before arresting the two men.

The suspects are currently in custody pending possible charges.