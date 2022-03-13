Agricola, 4-R Lions victorious in GCA’s U-19 cricket

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Agricola and 4-R Lions registered wins in the opening round of the Georgetown Cricket Associations’ (GCA) Ramchand Auto Spares, Survival Group of Companies & Trophy stall U-19, 50-over cricket tournament yesterday.

At the Queen’s College Ground, QC were rattled out for 72 in 21.2 overs as only Jadon Alves reached double figures with 26 from 35 balls which included four boundaries.

Andell Manohorilal captured 6-9 for the debutants Agricola who replied with 74-3 to start their campaign in GCA cricket auspiciously with a commanding 7-wicket win with 29.2 overs to spare.

Joel Gilkes led the way with an unbeaten 29 from 24 balls with two fours and three sixes and shared in an unfinished 51-run fourth wicket stand with Shaun Thompson who scored an undefeated 22 from 59 balls with three fours. Manohorilal (10) was the other batter to reach double figures while Laurel Baptiste had 2-9 for the Students.

In the other match at Bourda, half-centuries from West Indies U-16 batter Mavendra Dindyal and all-rounder Thaddeus Lovell could not protect GCC from the star studded 4-R Lions, comprising of players from all three Counties including the lively Berbice and West Indies U-19 fast bowler Isaiah Thorne.

They made 187 all out in 49.4 overs in their first outing in a GCA tournament.

Tanami Caesar top scored with 46 from 78 balls with three fours and received good support from Romeo Deonarain who made 42 from 94 balls with four boundaries.

Thorne made 33 from 32 balls with a four and six and Kevin Kesten who struck two fours and six ended with 20.

Lovell had 3-42 while Aryan Persaud and Krsna Singh had two wickets each.

GCC replied with 167 all out with Dindyal’s even 50 coming from 62 balls with four fours and a six before he was run out while Lovell’s 53 included four fours and a six and lasted 69 balls. Zachary Jodha with 22, was the only other batsman who got into double figures

There were two wickets each for Bruce Vincent, Deonarain and Rashad while Thorne had one.