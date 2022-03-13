7 new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Saturday reported that six patients are now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving medical treatment.

According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard, there are seven new infections, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 63,134.

With no recorded deaths, the dashboard data shows that 12 persons are quarantined institutionally, eight are in institutional isolation and 193 are in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 61,699 individuals have since recovered.

