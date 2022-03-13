7 new infections recorded

Latest update March 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Saturday reported that six patients are now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving medical treatment.
According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard, there are seven new infections, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 63,134.
With no recorded deaths, the dashboard data shows that 12 persons are quarantined institutionally, eight are in institutional isolation and 193 are in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 61,699 individuals have since recovered.
Mar 13, 2022– Sampson named Best Boxer Kaieteur News – Berbice Jammers Boxing Gym emerged victorious when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA)/Pepsi/ Mike Parris U16 Championship was hosted yesterday...
Mar 13, 2022
Mar 13, 2022
Mar 13, 2022
Mar 13, 2022
Mar 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – Exactly two years ago, on this date, this country returned to archaic, sad, Draculean days in the long... more
Kaieteur News – After 24 years of political dictatorship between 1968 and 1992, Guyana enjoyed an extended run of democratic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Commonwealth, made up of 54 nations of which 32 are small states, should... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]