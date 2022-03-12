Latest update March 12th, 2022 12:46 AM

Three men granted bail for possession of narcotics, ammo

Mar 12, 2022 News

On bail, Mark McLean and Lewis Banks

Marvin Bharrat

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Friday, granted bail after being charged with possession of narcotics, for the purpose of trafficking and the possession of ammunition.
Mark McLean and Lewis Banks pleaded not guilty after appearing before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The duo was granted $200,000 bail each.
According to police reports, on Tuesday, a search was conducted on the home of the defendants, Lot 48 Dadanawa Street, Section ‘K’ Campbellville. Eight .40mm rounds were found in McLean’s room and 184 grams of cannabis was discovered throughout the house. Additionally, neither of the defendants is a holder of a firearm licence. Four others were in the house at the time and were arrested along with the defendants. The visitors were subsequently released.
Also appearing before Magistrate Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts was Marvin Bharrat. He was charged for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and was granted $300,000 bail. As a condition of bail, Bharrat has to report to the Alberttown station every Monday at 09:00Hrs.
It was reported that on Tuesday, on Lamaha Street, the defendant was a passenger of a motor car that was stopped by police. Bharrat then exited the car with a bulky bag and ran into a nearby yard. However, the police immediately gave chase and apprehended him. The bag was searched and 2000 grams of cannabis was found.

