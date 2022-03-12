Teen involved in tragic drag racing incident remanded to prison

Kaieteur News – The teenage driver of a speeding Spacio car that killed three persons on Monday last, was remanded to prison for causing their death by dangerous driving.

Mathew Ambedkar, 19, appeared on Friday at the Leonora Magistrate Court before Magistrate Seepaul Ali. He was charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on March 24, 2022.

According to reports, Ambedkar was the driver of a speeding car that ploughed into a parked SUV and a group of individuals in front of a bar located at De Willem Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD), killing three of them.

The victims of the tragic accident were identified as two fishermen: 46-year-old Kiran Rampersaud of Zeeburg, WCD and 44-year-old Ayube Mohamed of Meten-Meer-Zorg; and a pedestrian, Carlito Kissoon Gobinlall of De Willem Village, WCD. Police reported that the tragedy occurred around 21:35hrs.

According to investigators, Ambedkar was reportedly involved in a drag race with another vehicle. Ambedkar reportedly lost control of the car, which careened off the road, crashing into a SUV which was parked in front of the bar along with the victims. He was also severely injured as a result of the accident and had to be hospitalized for a few days.