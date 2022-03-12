Sleeping guard reportedly awakened by cutlass

Kaieteur News – Region 10 police are currently investigating the unlawful chopping of a 26-year-old security guard, Swayn David, of Wismar Linden which occurred on Thursday around 04:30 hrs, while he was on duty at the Saint Aiden’s Primary School located at Blueberry Hill.

According to an official police report, David was reportedly sleeping in the guard hut when he felt a chop to the back of his head. The act was reportedly committed by two unidentified males with cutlasses who had allegedly ambushed him and dealt him more chops to his face and hand.

David’s sister, Shondell David, is however contending the police’s report that he was asleep. She said that at the time of the attack, her brother was making checks around the school. She further alleged that he was approached by the armed men who demanded his cell phone and when he attempted to give them it, they started to chop him to his face then to his arms.

He then ran to a relative who took him to the Linden Hospital Complex. David was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and was later referred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. His condition was regarded as serious but stable.

The police say it is unclear at this stage what the motive behind this incident is. Investigations continue in the meantime.