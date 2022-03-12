Latest update March 12th, 2022 12:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sleeping guard reportedly awakened by cutlass

Mar 12, 2022 News

 

A wounded Swayn David sitting at the hospital

Kaieteur News – Region 10 police are currently investigating the unlawful chopping of a 26-year-old security guard, Swayn David, of Wismar Linden which occurred on Thursday around 04:30 hrs, while he was on duty at the Saint Aiden’s Primary School located at Blueberry Hill.
According to an official police report, David was reportedly sleeping in the guard hut when he felt a chop to the back of his head. The act was reportedly committed by two unidentified males with cutlasses who had allegedly ambushed him and dealt him more chops to his face and hand.
David’s sister, Shondell David, is however contending the police’s report that he was asleep. She said that at the time of the attack, her brother was making checks around the school. She further alleged that he was approached by the armed men who demanded his cell phone and when he attempted to give them it, they started to chop him to his face then to his arms.
He then ran to a relative who took him to the Linden Hospital Complex. David was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and was later referred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. His condition was regarded as serious but stable.
The police say it is unclear at this stage what the motive behind this incident is. Investigations continue in the meantime.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rooplall slams 206 in ESCL over-40 competition

Rooplall slams 206 in ESCL over-40 competition

Mar 12, 2022

Right-handed opening batsman Patrick Rooplall slammed a pugnacious 206 for Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) in the continuation of the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs...
Read More
GTTA President rates team performance

GTTA President rates team performance

Mar 12, 2022

GBA selects 4-man team for AMBC Elite Championship in Ecuador

GBA selects 4-man team for AMBC Elite...

Mar 12, 2022

Seecharran, Latif, Prince spur GT to win over Upper Dem

Seecharran, Latif, Prince spur GT to win over...

Mar 12, 2022

Motor Racing returns this weekend

Motor Racing returns this weekend

Mar 11, 2022

Minister Ramson Jnr dissatisfied with Sports Policy

Minister Ramson Jnr dissatisfied with Sports...

Mar 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Literature is life

    If given the choice of deciding whether to study English Literature (of what the CXC calls English B), the majority of our... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]