Rooplall slams 206 in ESCL over-40 competition

Mar 12, 2022 Sports

Right-handed opening batsman Patrick Rooplall slammed a pugnacious 206 for Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) in the continuation of the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs competition last Sunday at Zorg Beach, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, Pomeroon-Supenaam.

Patrick Rooplall (R) and Prashad Mahadeo after their innings.

Rooplall, in his second double-century, hammered 19 sixes and ten fours as CCC raked up a massive 355-3 from the 20-overs against Queenstown Tigers.
Apart from the flamboyant Rooplall, former Essequibo Inter-county wicketkeeper/batsman Prashad Mahadeo also cracked a century (102).
Curtis Russell claimed 2-48 from his four overs. When his team batted, Lloyd Innis hit a fighting 78, while Motielall Narine also made an impression with the bat to score 42. Gary Ragnauth grabbed 3-17 off four economical overs.
Hibernia Strikers got the better of Sunrisers Masters by four wickets. Sunrisers Masters scored 215-0 off the 20-overs while Hibernia Strikers replied with 216-6 in the penultimate over. Chandrika Persaud led the way for the winner with 67 while Hemant Persaud chipped in with a supportive 40. Shiv Bissoon took 4-32 from four overs while Gopaul Deen picked 2-46 (4).
In Sunrisers Masters’ innings, Bissoon made 98 and ex-Essequibo senior inter-county opening batsman Ravi Beharry with 94.
In the other fixture, Devonshire Castle Sports Club defeated Ravens Sports Club. Devonshire tallied up a challenging 136 all out in the 15th over while Ravens responded with 132 with former Essequibo Inter-county skipper Elroy Stephney making 44 in a losing cause.
The competition will continue tomorrow, Sunday, with three more matches at venues to be announced. Castle will tackle CCC, while Hibernia Strikers will collide with Queenstown Tigers and Sunrisers Masters facing off with Ravens.

 

