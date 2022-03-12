MMA/ADA seed processing facility to rehabilitate at estimated cost of $25M

Kaieteur News – Three companies have applied to rehabilitate the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary – Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) seed processing facility which is estimated to cost some $25 million.

The firms are JS Engineering Services & Supplies, NK Engineering Services and DBL Group. The opening of the project occurred on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

On that day, tenders were also opened for the supply and delivery of forklifts for the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) and the procurement of buoys for the Ministry of Public Works.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Agriculture

Rehabilitation of MMA/ADA Seed Processing Facility.

Supply and delivery of forklifts for Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC).

Supply and delivery of Agro-processing equipment Region Two.

Supply and delivery of Agro-processing equipment for White Water Creek, Region One.

Supply, delivery and installation of a generator for the GMC.

Supply and delivery of Agro-processing equipment for Shulinab, Region Nine.

Design, supply and installation of one grass legume pelletizer.

Provision and installation of equipment at MMA/ADA seed processing facility for Lots 1 to 3.

National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute

Supply and Delivery of Four green houses for NAREI.

Supply and delivery of fifteen tunnels houses for NAREI.

Ministry of Public Works

Acquisition of buoys with accessories (Waini, Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice).