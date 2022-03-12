MMA/ADA seed processing facility to rehabilitate at estimated cost of $25M

Latest update March 12th, 2022 12:58 AM
Mar 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Three companies have applied to rehabilitate the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary – Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) seed processing facility which is estimated to cost some $25 million.
The firms are JS Engineering Services & Supplies, NK Engineering Services and DBL Group. The opening of the project occurred on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.
On that day, tenders were also opened for the supply and delivery of forklifts for the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) and the procurement of buoys for the Ministry of Public Works.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Agriculture
Rehabilitation of MMA/ADA Seed Processing Facility.
Supply and delivery of forklifts for Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC).
Supply and delivery of Agro-processing equipment Region Two.
Supply and delivery of Agro-processing equipment for White Water Creek, Region One.
Supply, delivery and installation of a generator for the GMC.
Supply and delivery of Agro-processing equipment for Shulinab, Region Nine.
Design, supply and installation of one grass legume pelletizer.
Provision and installation of equipment at MMA/ADA seed processing facility for Lots 1 to 3.
National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute
Supply and Delivery of Four green houses for NAREI.
Supply and delivery of fifteen tunnels houses for NAREI.
Ministry of Public Works
Acquisition of buoys with accessories (Waini, Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice).
Mar 12, 2022Kaieteur News – Among other questions to be asked regarding the leasing of the US multimillion dollar Enmore packaging plant, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union(GAWU) will...
Mar 12, 2022
Mar 12, 2022
Mar 12, 2022
Mar 12, 2022
Mar 11, 2022
It really gets me angry and when I say angry, I mean insanely emotional. For decades now, lots of wrong things have taken... more
If given the choice of deciding whether to study English Literature (of what the CXC calls English B), the majority of our... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Caribbean cannot escape the economic and financial consequences of the Russian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]