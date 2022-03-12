Man remanded on six counts of armed robbery

Kaieteur News – An Agricola man was on Friday, remanded to prison on six counts of armed robbery.

The defendant, Stanley Williams, made his first appearance before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded until March 25, 2022.

The first charge states that on December 22, 2021 at Brutus Street, Agricola, and while in the company of others and armed with a gun, Williams robbed Kwesy Bethune of Kwakawani Park, Berbice River of one pair of gold earrings, one gold ring, one silver band, all valued at a total of $78,000 and $1.5M in cash.

The other five charges alleged, that on the same date and at the same location, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Delon Medonca of one brown wallet and one iPhone 7, all valued at a total of $110,000; Khyla Craig of one gold and diamond finger ring valued $150,000 and $40,000 cash; Sharmela Thomas of one shoulder bag containing one Samsung Galaxy Note 8 valued at a $135,000 and $20,000 cash; Jamika Jeffery of one handbag, two perfumes valued at a total of $65,000; and Rayon Shortt of $10,000 cash.

According to police reports, Bethune who is a minibus operator was working his regular route. He left Georgetown around 12:00Hrs to head to Kawakawni. However, around 17:15Hrs the same day while driving through Agricola, a silver Runnix motor car drove in front of him. The car with registration number unknown blocked Bethune’s path while the accused and another male who was on a bicycle rode to the front of the bus. They dismounted the said bicycle and Williams then pulled out a metal object from his pants, which appeared to be a gun and robbed Buthane and the occupants of the bus at gunpoint. The duo then escaped on the bicycle and the matter was reported.