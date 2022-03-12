Latest update March 12th, 2022 12:44 AM

Man in custody for stabbing brother to death

Mar 12, 2022 News

The scene after the stabbing incident on Thursday.

Kaieteur News – A brawl on Thursday night between two brothers at their home located at Third Street, Albertown ended with one of them being stabbed to death.
The deceased has been identified as Moses Anthony and was reportedly killed by his elder brother a little after 21:00Hrs. The suspect has since been arrested and is in custody under investigation.
When cops arrived at the scene the bloodied remains of Moses Anthony were found lying in an alley-way leading to their home.
Kaieteur News understands that Moses had been drinking and had arrived home “high”. He started an argument with his brother over an old grievance they had. They subsequently began fighting in the house. It was described as a “cuff out”. They reportedly moved to the yard. They stopped for a few seconds and Moses reportedly walked out to the alleyway where he collapsed and died.
Crime scene experts noticed that he bore stab wounds to his chest.
When relatives, among them the boys’ mother arrived at the home they broke down in tears and had to be consoled.

