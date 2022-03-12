Latest update March 12th, 2022 12:44 AM

Health Ministry records 20 new COVID-19 infections, 5 patients in ICU

Mar 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday recorded 20 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,127.
A breakdown of new cases per regions shows that Region Four leads with eight new infections, Region Three with five cases, Regions Six and Nine with three cases each and Region Two with one.
According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard update, five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 11 persons are quarantined institutionally, nine are in institutional isolation and 199 are in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 61,690 persons have since recovered, while the Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,224.

