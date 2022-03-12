Latest update March 12th, 2022 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana/EU agree on roadmap to reduce illegal timber trade, improve governance

Mar 12, 2022 News

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, M.P and Ambassador of the European Union to Guyana, Fernando Ponz Cantó during signing of the agreement.

Kaieteur News – Guyana and the European Union (EU) on Thursday, agreed on a detailed roadmap for implementing the Guyana-EU Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA), which aims to improve forest governance and verify the trade in legal timber.
The aide-mémoire was signed by Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and EU Ambassador to Guyana, Fernando Ponz Cantó, at the Pegasus Hotel after a meeting with the various stakeholders.
“In no way the FLEGT/VPA or the Low Carbon Development Strategy, that is in the consultative process right now is speaking towards reduction in forest activities, reduction in harvesting or the production of wood products, what it speaks to directly is the sustainability of it, how inclusive the process is and also, and importantly how legal, the operation and the products are,” Minister Bharrat said.
He made it clear that the agreement in no way means that the country is “cutting down” on forest activities, but ensuring that it is done in a sustainable, legal manner.
He noted too that Guyana has one of the best forest management systems in the world.
“We are way above in terms of the management, in terms of sustainability and eradicating illegal logging,” Minister Bharrat noted.
The Minister said government has been successful in tackling illegal logging, making more resources available to the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC).
The administration has also taken steps to curb illegal mining, allocating more than 100 small concessions to small loggers and their associations in Regions One and Ten, and monitoring activities.
Meanwhile, the EU Ambassador noted that the concerns raised about the forestry regulation are currently being discussed in Europe.
“In any case we are aware that Guyana is in a situation where it has preserved its forest, I have to congratulate you for that,” he said.
He noted that it is timely to have the FLEGT/VPA to continue to preserve the forest.
“The FLEGT/VPA is going to be a formidable tool for ultimately helping Guyana and helping all of you to preserve the forest, but also to use it for the benefit of your communities, for the benefit of Guyanese in a way that it is inclusive, that it is sustainable and in a way that the forest continues to be this treasure that you have, but also provides for the current and for the future generations,” EU Ambassador said.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the establishment of the Guyana-EU VPA Joint Monitoring and Review Committee (JMRC), which will oversee the implementation of the agreement and includes representatives of all stakeholder groups.
Guyana is committed to making funds available to support the implementation of the VPA. Additional financial support is provided by the EU, Norway, and the UK.
The next meeting of the parties is expected before the end of 2022.
The VPA negotiations began in December 2012. They involved the private sector, government ministries and agencies, and indigenous peoples. (DPI-Modified Report)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAWU wants more answers on Enmore packaging plant lease

GAWU wants more answers on Enmore packaging plant lease

Mar 12, 2022

Kaieteur News – Among other questions to be asked regarding the leasing of the US multimillion dollar Enmore packaging plant, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union(GAWU) will...
Read More
Rooplall slams 206 in ESCL over-40 competition

Rooplall slams 206 in ESCL over-40 competition

Mar 12, 2022

GTTA President rates team performance

GTTA President rates team performance

Mar 12, 2022

GBA selects 4-man team for AMBC Elite Championship in Ecuador

GBA selects 4-man team for AMBC Elite...

Mar 12, 2022

Seecharran, Latif, Prince spur GT to win over Upper Dem

Seecharran, Latif, Prince spur GT to win over...

Mar 12, 2022

Motor Racing returns this weekend

Motor Racing returns this weekend

Mar 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Literature is life

    If given the choice of deciding whether to study English Literature (of what the CXC calls English B), the majority of our... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]