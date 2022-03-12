GTTA President rates team performance

2022 Senior Caribbean TT Championships…

Following Guyana’s participation at the 2022 Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Havana, Cuba, President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Godfrey Munroe, believes the seven member team’s performance was quite good.

Munroe said, “The tournament really provided a key basis and assessment evaluation of where we are. I’m happy to know that we we’re still able to maintain being the top English speaking Country.

I think one of the key things as we move forward in improving our trajectory is that we have to start studying some of these players. Ultimately, we also have to get our players much more engaged in International competitions and training environments to be able to be adaptive to these players, because a lot of them are playing Europe and the world. Much more exposed to finance.”

“I think there were some good performances which augers well for our whole program. But for our first tournament, it really provided a good impetus assessment and base as to how we could start plotting to move forward,” he continued.

“I think, in some dimension, we’re closing in on some of the Spanish players in terms of the level of tactical play and adjustments. Still need to go back to the drawing board because we’re not at the top as yet by any stretch of the imagination. We have to continue to build and work but overall I was quite pleased with the team’s performance.

We expected a little more in the singles but I think when you context at this championship, is basically at the level of a Latin American championships based on the quality of the players.”

“When you look at the group matches, who the second player and third player in the respective groups are, our top ranked players and strong players made it no longer like a weak draw. So, it augers well for the Caribbean, but provides a good base for us with positive signs and indication that we are on the right path moving forward,” the President concluded.

Team Guyana had to settle for bronze after both the male and female teams were knocked out at the semi-final stage.

The contingent that attended the tournament was coached by Idi Lews and featured national players Priscilla Greaves, Natalie Cummings, Chelsea Edghill, Christopher Franklin, Shemar Britton, Jonathan Van Lange and Miguel Wong.