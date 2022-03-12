GBA selects 4-man team for AMBC Elite Championship in Ecuador

Latest update March 12th, 2022 12:46 AM
Mar 12, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has selected a four-man team to represent this country at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) elite championship later this month. The AMBC Championships is scheduled for March 22nd to April 2nd in Ecuador and will mark the first international competition for Guyana for 2022.
The team will be led by former Caribbean middleweight champion Desmond Amsterdam and includes two other former Caribbean champions. Light Welterweight Colin Lewis and Lightweight Jamal Eastman round off the fighters on the team. Technical Director Terrence Poole MS will serve as Manager/ Coach.
The team has been encamped and has been going through sessions conducted by Poole and national coach Lennox Daniels.
Meanwhile, the younger boxers preparing for the Caribbean Championships will continue their preparation with the promised Pepsi sponsored Under-16 tournament today at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown from 12:00 o’clock.
Head of the GBA Steve Ninvalle had promised two such events monthly to ensure the youngsters are kept very active and are well prepared for the upcoming Caribbean event. No spectators will be allowed at the venue today.
