Latest update March 12th, 2022 12:46 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GBA selects 4-man team for AMBC Elite Championship in Ecuador

Mar 12, 2022 Sports

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has selected a four-man team to represent this country at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) elite championship later this month. The AMBC Championships is scheduled for March 22nd to April 2nd in Ecuador and will mark the first international competition for Guyana for 2022.

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson poses with the selected boxers at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ gym recently.

The team will be led by former Caribbean middleweight champion Desmond Amsterdam and includes two other former Caribbean champions. Light Welterweight Colin Lewis and Lightweight Jamal Eastman round off the fighters on the team. Technical Director Terrence Poole MS will serve as Manager/ Coach.
The team has been encamped and has been going through sessions conducted by Poole and national coach Lennox Daniels.
Meanwhile, the younger boxers preparing for the Caribbean Championships will continue their preparation with the promised Pepsi sponsored Under-16 tournament today at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown from 12:00 o’clock.
Head of the GBA Steve Ninvalle had promised two such events monthly to ensure the youngsters are kept very active and are well prepared for the upcoming Caribbean event. No spectators will be allowed at the venue today.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rooplall slams 206 in ESCL over-40 competition

Rooplall slams 206 in ESCL over-40 competition

Mar 12, 2022

Right-handed opening batsman Patrick Rooplall slammed a pugnacious 206 for Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) in the continuation of the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs...
Read More
GTTA President rates team performance

GTTA President rates team performance

Mar 12, 2022

GBA selects 4-man team for AMBC Elite Championship in Ecuador

GBA selects 4-man team for AMBC Elite...

Mar 12, 2022

Seecharran, Latif, Prince spur GT to win over Upper Dem

Seecharran, Latif, Prince spur GT to win over...

Mar 12, 2022

Motor Racing returns this weekend

Motor Racing returns this weekend

Mar 11, 2022

Minister Ramson Jnr dissatisfied with Sports Policy

Minister Ramson Jnr dissatisfied with Sports...

Mar 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • No need for splitting hairs

    Kaieteur News – There is no semantic distinction between resigning and an intention to resign. As such, when someone... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]