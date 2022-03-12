Latest update March 12th, 2022 12:49 AM

Duo caught with $6.5M worth of cocaine remanded to prison

Mar 12, 2022 News

Remanded, Devon Simon and Winston Hazel

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Friday, remanded to prison for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
Devon Simon, 43, of Lot 16 GDF Housing Scheme, West Ruimveldt and Winston Hazel, 35, of Lot U1645 Gibson Street, Tucville pleaded not guilty after appearing before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The matter was adjourned to March 17.
According to reports, Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) Officers on Tuesday, conducted an operation in the Guyhoc Park, Tucville area where a motor car was stopped and the two defendants were the occupants. The car was then searched and five parcels of cocaine were discovered.
They were detained and taken to CANU’s headquarters where the cocaine was tested and weighed, amounting to 5.814kg which has a street value of $6.5 M.

