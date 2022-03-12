Duo caught with $6.5M worth of cocaine remanded to prison

Latest update March 12th, 2022 12:49 AM
Mar 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two men were on Friday, remanded to prison for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
Devon Simon, 43, of Lot 16 GDF Housing Scheme, West Ruimveldt and Winston Hazel, 35, of Lot U1645 Gibson Street, Tucville pleaded not guilty after appearing before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The matter was adjourned to March 17.
According to reports, Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) Officers on Tuesday, conducted an operation in the Guyhoc Park, Tucville area where a motor car was stopped and the two defendants were the occupants. The car was then searched and five parcels of cocaine were discovered.
They were detained and taken to CANU’s headquarters where the cocaine was tested and weighed, amounting to 5.814kg which has a street value of $6.5 M.
Mar 12, 2022Right-handed opening batsman Patrick Rooplall slammed a pugnacious 206 for Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) in the continuation of the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs...
Mar 12, 2022
Mar 12, 2022
Mar 12, 2022
Mar 11, 2022
Mar 11, 2022
It really gets me angry and when I say angry, I mean insanely emotional. For decades now, lots of wrong things have taken... more
If given the choice of deciding whether to study English Literature (of what the CXC calls English B), the majority of our... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Caribbean cannot escape the economic and financial consequences of the Russian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]