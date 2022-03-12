Countryside Agri. donates critical tools to build farmers’ capacity

Kaieteur News – Farmers as well as groups that serve their interests in several rural areas will soon benefit from much-needed agricultural tools and inputs following a donation made to the Ministry of Agriculture by Countryside Agri Center.

The presentation was made last Wednesday, in the presence of Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha and Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Paul Cheung by the company’s CEO, Lalta Digamber.

While receiving the donation, which comprised of bugs/saturation pumps, power sprayers, brush cutters, seedling trays, and potting soil, among other things valued at approximately $6,620,000, Minister Mustapha said that the donation will help farmers in rural communities to build capacity and improve their production.

Meanwhile, Digamber, a seasoned agriculturalist with over 25 years of experience as one of the country’s top suppliers for agricultural machinery and inputs, said he hopes the tools will assist the beneficiaries with producing better quality products for both the local and CARICOM markets.

The businessman said, “I was a farmer before I became a businessman. As a businessman now, I wanted to make this donation because the government has been promoting the sector and working to make the sector more modernized which will help our farmers to deliver better quality products for both the local and CARICOM market. This donation will help our farmers in the rural areas to develop their farms because most of the farmers in these rural areas are small-scale farmers and we want to partner with the government to help these farmers improve their production.”

Mr. Digamber further stated that this year he plans to return to farming on a large scale and will make his farm available to other farmers to be used as a model farm.

Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Paul Cheung, said that the private sector has been in partnership with the government to promote development across all sectors in the country while adding that the donation made on Friday demonstrates the execution of those set goals by the commission to encourage private sector buy-in to government’s efforts to improve the lives of the citizens.