America want dis war

Kaieteur News – Russia firing rockets pun Ukraine. America and Europe dropping bombs pun Russia. De bombs dem dropping called sanctions. Dem intend to mek Russia pay a high price for de invasion.

But is nat Russia paying de price. Is de American people and de European people and me and you wah paying de price. De price of oil done gone up and it gan go up further. De war costing you and me more money now.

Nuff ah dem foreign companies pulling out of Russia. Dat means dem gan lose money. But dem gan mek up fuh de losses by putting more pressure pun you and me. So is who really de sanctions affecting?

America want de war in Ukraine. When Poland promise Ukraine some MIG fighter jets de odder day, de Americans seh no. Dem nah want de war to escalate.

Dem gat dem plans. Dem been encircling Russia fuh years through NATO and now dem nah even want Poland fuh help Ukraine.

Dem want dis war continue because dem want to see Russian military capability. Ukraine is just a pawn fuh dem fuh test fuh see how far Russia would go. Well Russia done invade.

Ukraine is still de pawn because de Americans now want see how really strong and effective is de Russian military. De Americans getting a lesson in military tactics. Dem bin expect shock and aw tactics. Dem bin looking at de sky fuh see when dem Russian fighter jets gan bomb Kiev.

But while dem looking up de Russians looking down. De Russians moving around dem ground forces and isolating Kiev before dem mek dem final surge.

Talk half. Leff half.