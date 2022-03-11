Senior Squash qualifiers start today at GT Club

Today the qualifier rounds of the 2022 Guyana Squash Association (GSA) Senior Squash Championships serves off from 17:00 hrs at the Georgetown Club’s Squash Courts.

In the opening match of the day, Regan Pollard challenges Adams Alves then Peter-Michael De Groot will face Stefan Jeffery when the clock strikes 17:30 hrs, while Demetrius De Abreu battles Jason Van Dijk at 18:00 hrs.

At 18:30 hrs, Michael Alphonso goes head-to-head with Zachary Persaud then Javed Ali squares off with Antczak in the match that follows. The other match that is scheduled for today between Reagan Rodrigues and Louis Da Silva already has a result; the latter progressed via walkover.

Tomorrow the action resumes from 10:00 hrs with as Mohryan Baksh goes toe-to-toe with Ethan Jones then continues with a clash featuring Ian Mekdeci, followed by Steven Xavier versus Jonathan De Groot which start at 11:00 hrs.

Shiloh Asregado meets Javid Rahaman at 11:30 hrs then Dejé Dias begins a showdown with Ingram Edwards when the close strikes noon. The day was fixed to wrap up with Avinash Odit and Joshua Abdool clashing from 12:30 hrs but Abdool has already secured the win by way of walk over.

The winners of those matches move on to the final phase on Sunday to see who advances to the Championship stage which officially serves off on March 17.

The Squash league which operates weekly sees updated stats that have Mekdeci extending his winning tally to 15 in Group Duck while Antczak follows with 10 wins ahead of Ashley DeGroot and Taylor Fernandes, who both have 8 wins.

Daniel Ince runs things in Group Tapir with 14 wins while Nicholas Verwey and Pollard are both tied on 12 wins each. Peter-Michael DeGroot sits in fourth with 10 wins.

The battle that ensues is in Group Camoudi’s top leaders, Mohryan Baksh and Ashley Khalil, who are both on nine wins while Javid Rahaman has eight.

Demetrius De Abreu (12 wins), Robert Natiello (11) and Brian Edwards (9) are the top runners in Group Gaulin while Arapaima features Alex Arjoon (12), Jason Khalil (9), Nicolette Fernandes (7) and Kristian Jeffery (5), in that order.

Other Group leaders include Adrian Bacchus (12), Van Dijk (9), Jonathan De Groot (9), Jean-Paul Bones (9), Carlos Rodrigues (8), Brenno Da Silva (7) and Shilo Asregado (6).