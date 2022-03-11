Security guards to help police fight crime

…citizens wary over their lack of training, professionalism

– as govt seeks ways to integrate them into national security plan

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Amid growing concerns about the operations of some security firms here and also the misuse of emergency sirens and weapons by operatives, President Irfaan Ali on Thursday said his administration is currently seeking to find a way to integrate them into the Guyana Police Force (GPF) crime fighting strategy.

In recent years a number of private security firms have sprung up- some of them with close ties to the former and current administrations. Concerns, however, have been raised over the years about many of these firms, particularly as they would recruit persons and hand them firearms with little training to use same. At the Annual Police Officers’ Conference, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre Liliendaal, Georgetown on Thursday, President Ali during his feature presentation said he thinks that by integrating private security firms in Guyana’s crime fighting strategy, GPF’s response time to reports of crime will be improved. Ali said, “In order to support the work of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) I also ask the minister (Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn) to examine how our response system can be linked to private security agencies because private security agencies are increasing in our country and they have a lot of assets”.

The head of state pointed out that fast response to crime reports is a standard that Guyanese are entitled to and noted that this is one area that GPF must improve. “For too long we have been receiving reports of slothful response to crime by our force” Ali told the attendees of the conference. The President is of the view that for this to happen the force has to integrate its response system and one of the ways this can be done is with the use ofprivate security firms. “So if we integrate our response system then we can also have a response mechanism with private security that is also supported by the government so this is something that we have to look at in integrating our national assets”, Ali said.

Apart from the use of private security firms, the President also highlighted that his government is trying to boost the force’s response time by improving its communications unit and operational readiness. In this light, he related that every police division will be equipped with a modern communication system and an adequate fleet of vehicles.

Concerns about private security

President Ali’s remarks have come at a time when his own administration has had concerns about the operations of private security bodies. Late last year the Guyana Police Force was forced to issue a public statement warning against abuse of emergency sirens by private security firms. The statement read thus: “Cognizant of the practice of some operators of Private Security Services, and other persons, of using emergency sirens and flashing lights on their motor vehicles, the Guyana Police Force is informing the general public and emphasising that this is a flagrant violation of the law. The existing laws allow for emergency vehicles only, which comprise Police vehicles, Fire Service vehicles and Ambulances, to carry sirens and flashing lights. Any other type of vehicle fitted with such appliances is in breach of the law. The Guyana Police Force is urging operators of Private Security Services, and other persons, who have sirens and/or flashing lights attached to their motor vehicles to comply with the law and have them removed or face the lawful consequence of prosecution.”

Earlier last year, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn had cause also to warn against the improper use of firearms by employees attached to private security firms. The minister made reference to private security workers who unnecessarily brandish their weapons in public as well as instances where these workers would misplace or lose their firearms. At the time he was meeting with private security firms and the Guyana Police Force (GPF). According to a press release from the GPF back then, the minister noted that there has been a “dramatic increase” in the demand for private security services. He noted too that private security will help to bolster the country’s “security architecture”. “We do not want what is seemingly a militarized country, and I want us to be reminded of the risk and the danger the improper use of a firearm represents; we do not want a posture that is aggressive and intimidating,” Minister Benn said.

The GPF said the minister was alluding to the instances where security firms would have their ranks on duty exposing large arms. Minister Benn said these situations create a hostile atmosphere which can have negative implications for Guyana’s tourism. Minister Benn further highlighted the importance of professionalism. “We don’t want weapons lost.” The Minister said firms whose employees have lost weapons may be suspended pending the outcome of an investigation. “The bottom line is that they must be well trained, the bottom line is that they must be properly looked after to be alert to do the job which earns money for you.” “I believe that many of you who are running security services are professionals in the area. I believe that many of you have the knowledge and expertise with respect to training, behavior and culture with respect to the use of firearms; I want you all to impart that knowledge to the persons you have under your employ, the duty and responsibility resides with you to ensure that you run your services professionally and to make sure that the persons you employ do so in a professional manner so as to mitigate risks,” he added.

In 2016, then President David Granger when asked about the issue of private security during one of his Public Interest programmes said that his government at the time was aiming to have less guns on the streets by limiting the issuance of firearm licenses to private citizens. As a matter of fact, it was Granger’s personal view that weapons should only be used by law enforcement authorities. Granger revealed that there are legitimate firearm license holders in Guyana who rent their weapons to criminals. He said then the aim should be to detect people coming into the country with illegal firearms and strengthen border control.