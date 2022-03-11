Proactive Measures

Dear Editor,

The proactive measure of enhancing the community, as well as ensuring drains are cleared, has led to prevention of floods.

While during last week we were expecting rainfall varying from an inch to two and even more in some areas there were no reports of flooding incidents, at least to my knowledge. This can be the result of two factors using preventative measures such as the major clean-up campaign spearheaded by the President of Guyana and of course updates from the Civil Defence Commission which is responsible for managing and dealing with disasters. As citizens, we have a role to play when it comes to avoiding and preventing disasters. One of the easiest ways of doing this is by keeping our surroundings clean.

However, much appreciation needs to be shown to the Government of Guyana for all they have been doing since our last major disaster, the flooding of 2021.

Tanya Niamatali