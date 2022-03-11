Proactive Measures

Latest update March 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 11, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
The proactive measure of enhancing the community, as well as ensuring drains are cleared, has led to prevention of floods.
While during last week we were expecting rainfall varying from an inch to two and even more in some areas there were no reports of flooding incidents, at least to my knowledge. This can be the result of two factors using preventative measures such as the major clean-up campaign spearheaded by the President of Guyana and of course updates from the Civil Defence Commission which is responsible for managing and dealing with disasters. As citizens, we have a role to play when it comes to avoiding and preventing disasters. One of the easiest ways of doing this is by keeping our surroundings clean.
However, much appreciation needs to be shown to the Government of Guyana for all they have been doing since our last major disaster, the flooding of 2021.
Tanya Niamatali
Mar 11, 2022The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has received approval from Guyana’s National COVID-19 Task force (NCTF) for the hosting of two events in March at the South Dakota Circuit. The...
Mar 11, 2022
Mar 11, 2022
Mar 11, 2022
Mar 11, 2022
Mar 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – What is the connection between the unionisation of the employees of Republic Bank and an interesting... more
Kaieteur News – There is no semantic distinction between resigning and an intention to resign. As such, when someone... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Caribbean cannot escape the economic and financial consequences of the Russian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]