Millions more to fix Chinese vessels

– $300M was spent between 2016-2019 for similar repairs on said ferries

Kaieteur News – Having already spent over $300M previously to effect repairs to the Kanawan and Sabanto ferries, the Ministry of Public Works is again looking to spend $254 million for general docking and rehabilitation of these vessels.

This is according to the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) where it was revealed that repairs to the MV Sabanto is estimated to cost $148,661,488 and the MV Kanawan to cost $106,433,760.

According to previous reports, in 2016 the former government (APNU/AFC Coalition) had awarded contracts to EC Vieira Investments Limited for the rehabilitation of Sabanto to the tune of $77.5 million and Kanawan to the sum of $76.9 million. Following this, in the 2019 budget, $180 million was allocated for vessels to undergo general repairs.

On Tuesday, it was revealed at the NPTAB office that it was Dock Yard who bid to carry out the repairs on these ferries. According to its financial proposal, the company bid $156,671,785 to rehabilitate Sabanto and $124,134,846 to fix Kanawan.

Speaking briefly with Kaieteur News, General Manger of the Transport and Harbour Department, Marcelene Merchant said that the project will be to do general repairs and maintenance works on the boats. “We are going to address the underwater fittings, the shaft, the propeller, check the thickness of the plate, repairs to the super structure, painting of interior, exterior, repairs works inside, to the washroom and pipes etcetera,” she explained.

She added that once the contracts have been awarded, the duration of the rehabilitation works will be six weeks each. This publication was told that the MV Malali is also slated for docking and rehabilitation. The Sabanto and Kanawan ferries, which have been operating between Parika and Supenaam for some 10 years now, were gifted to Guyana by the Chinese Government.

It was reported that in December 2010, the PPP/C government signed contracts with the Chinese Government paving the way for the ferries. The US$14 million boats, which were funded by a US$17 million grant from the Chinese government, were described as a New Year’s gift by the local Chinese Embassy. Following the signing of the contracts, the vessels arrived in the country in December 2011 at Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling and became operational the next year.

The names of the ferries, Sabanto and Kanawan, are Amerindian names. Kanawan means ‘big canoe’ and Sabanto means ‘beautiful one’. Each vessel has three decks and can hold up to 800 persons, 44 cars, and 20 lorries and can travel at a test speed of 12.5 knots. Senior Minister with the responsibility of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, who presented this year’s budget, announced that over $500 million was allocated to the Ministry to rehabilitate these two vessels and the Makouria ferry.

“Mr. Speaker, the rehabilitation of our ferry vessels, which facilitate the travelling public, is also critical for the movement of people and cargo. To this end, Government has allocated, in 2022, the sums of $2.1 billion for the construction of a new ocean-going passenger and cargo vessel, which will ply the North West District route and $562 million for the docking of Makouria, Sabanto, and Kanawan,” the Minister had stated.