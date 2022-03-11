Lost in translation

Latest update March 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Prezzie talking like wan intellectual. De man talking above dem boys head. De man using some words and phrases dat gat dem boys wondering wuh dem mean. And dem boys went a little higher dan secondary school.
Sometimes dem boys does feel dat Prezzie does talk wuhever he feel liking talking. Like he message fuh International Women’s Day dis year. De man seh how we owe it to women to celebrate not dem contribution but dem integral role in de development of society. Dat sound nice. But it gat dem boys wondering whether women’s integral role in de development of society is not a contribution.
But wat gat dem boys more confused was wat Prezzie was reported to have talked yesterday. De man calling fuh de police and de judiciary to jointly find solutions. Since dis hemp thing come up is nuff ‘joint’ we hearing bout. He want de various arms of guvament fuh come together and discuss problems, find solutions and to cost de solutions.
Well, de judiciary is part of de guvament but it is not part of de Executive. And deh gat wan principle called de separation of powers wah in practical terms mean dat de judiciary can’t perform executive or legislative functions.
De judiciary role is not integral to de Executive. It is independent of de Executive. So de judiciary can’t come to any meeting with de popo to discuss problems and find solutions and de cost. Is de executive gat fuh do dem things.
Talk half. Leff half.
