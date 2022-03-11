Elton Dharry Promotions, Ameri Group & GBB ‘Road to redemption Fight Night Boxing’ on April 23 taking shape

By Sean Devers

Guyana’s US based pugilist Elton Dharry will fight for WBC Super flyweight title against a Mexican opponent as International Boxing returns to Guyana for the first time in over two years with the Elton Dharry Promotions, Ameri Group & GBB’s road to redemption Fight Night Boxing card.

After being floored by the Covid-19 pandemic, all roads will lead to the Guyana National Stadium at Providence on April 23 for what is anticipated to be a pulsating five-bout Card which also feathers Dexter ‘the Kid’ Marques; fighting for WBC Flyweight title against another Mexican in main supporting.

The 36-year-old Dharry with a Pro record of 25 wins (14 KOs), 6 losses and 1 draw from 32 bouts and 36 year-old Marques with a record of 19 bouts (5 KOs) and two losses will both be hoping join the late Andrew ‘six Heads’ Lewis, Wayne ‘big truck’ Braithwaite, Vivian Harris and Gary Sinclair and females Gwendolyn O’Neil and Shondell Alfred as Guyanese Boxers to win World titles.

Dharry, who last fought in Guyana on January 20, 2018 when he beat Venezuelan Jesus Vargas at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, said he is ready.

“My training is going well and I am excited to return home to fight in front of my people. I always work hard and fight hard to win and it will be great to win a World title on home soil,” said Dharry who born in the Essequibo Island Leguan in Guyana.

“ Guyanese love Boxing and I expect to see a large turn-out now that some of Covid regulation have been lifted and I promise the fans an entertaining night of boxing,” added Dharry, who migrated to the US in 1999 as a 13 year-old with his family and settled in Brooklyn, New York.

Fans and officials will have to produce proof of them being vaccinated to enter the Stadium.

“I grew up playing sports. In Guyana, I competed in running, jumping and cricket. In the US, I played handball and soccer in High School. I also played basketball and aikido,” said Dharry who fought as amateur and competed regularly under the guidance of the late Patrick Ford.

Dharry fought in the US Nationals, the Metro Finals and the Olympic Box-Offs in 2003 and 2004 before turning Pro.

“I got involved in boxing because my dad and older siblings are huge boxing fans. I was always watching boxing with them and I also grew up in a bad neighbourhood where I got into fights so boxing became a part of my life,” informed Dharry who trains at the famous Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, New York.

“The main benefit of campaigning overseas is the exposure to different styles of fighting as there are fighters from all over the world here,” said Dharry who said he will be in Guyana for few days this month before returning about week before the fight in April.

Marques only two losses at Pro level were at the hands of Dharry and Leon Moore. He last fought in January 2018 when he gained a unanimous verdict against Venezuelan Dionis Martinez.

Marques made his Pro debut on April 7, 2007 and gained a TKO win against Carlton Skeete before winning the vacant Guyana Bantamweight title in his next fight in July 2007 against Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers.

Marques made the first defence of his World Boxing Council (WBC) CABOFE flyweight title, a successful one in April 2014 with a unanimous decision win over Jamaican, Rudolph ‘Cutting Edge’ Hedge at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

He gained a unanimous decision over Rogers in their return fight in October 2007.

On April 25, 2009 in his fifth Pro fight, Dexter lost by TKO against Moore before winning his next four bouts.

Marques’ winning streak was then broken on May 28, 2011 when he was knocked out by Dharry but he rebounded from that defeat by winning his next eight fights including his last one against Martinez, four years ago.

“I have not fought in over four years, the last two due to the pandemic and I can’t wait to get back into the ring and fight before a live crowd,” said Marques who lives in Callender Street, Albouystown and shares the same birth date with fellow Albouystown resident, Olympian Keevin Allicock.

“I am confident of winning a World title on home soil since even though twice my fights have been cancelled due to Covid, I have been training very hard and I am ready,” concluded Marques.

Local pugilists Laured Stewart, Imran Khan and Stephan DeSilva are also expected to showcase their skill on the card.