Disabled persons in Guyana reeling from impacts of Covid-19

– study reveals significant damage to quality of life, limited to no access to healthcare

Kaieteur News – A study on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on persons living with disabilities revealed that their quality of life declined significantly with some 47.5% of them having no healthcare and another 75% of them having limited access.

The study was conducted by the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD). In a statement issued by GCOPD, 1500 Persons With Disabilities (PWD) were interviewed during the survey, which was conducted from November 1 to December 4, 2021.

According to GCOPD, the findings of the study revealed a significant decline in the quality of life of PWD in Guyana. It was found that 75% of respondents had limited access to healthcare due to the pandemic, while 47.5% were unable to access health services completely during the lock down. In addition, the majority of respondents were of the view that their disabilities resulted in a greater chance of them contracting Coronavirus.

Another key finding of the study was that the pandemic greatly reduced the independence of respondents. “The majority indicated that both their mobility and financial independence had diminished, which in turn resulted in a notable sense of disempowerment. This is especially important given that most respondents considered themselves to be relatively independent prior to the pandemic with support from relatives, friends, and benevolent members of society,” the organisation said in the statement.

In the area of education, the PWD that were enrolled in an educational institution prior to the pandemic had some difficulty transitioning to virtual learning. “The few PWD that were employed prior to the pandemic and participated in the survey, did not experience any difficulty with their employers and none lost their job as a result of the pandemic. “

Additionally, another area that was impacted drastically was the social lives of PWD. 93% of respondents enjoyed relatively healthy social lives prior to the pandemic, which were halted due to the imposed restrictions and lockdowns. Although many believed that they had coped well with the restrictions, 63% reported psychological and emotional distress.

“It is well documented that all Guyanese have been impacted as a result of the pandemic, however PWD have been more severely affected due to their vulnerable status and social location prior to the pandemic. The data gathered reflects the need for more inclusive disaster and crisis response policies. The GCOPD remains committed to working with relevant stakeholders to ensure that persons with disabilities are represented in all spheres of society. The study was made possible with funding from the US Embassy in Guyana,’ the statement concluded. The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) is the umbrella body that represents the majority of Disable People Organisations (DPOs) from across Guyana working in the areas of advocacy and capacity building. The DPOs represent all types of disabilities.