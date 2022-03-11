Concacaf under-20 women’s championship

Coach pleased with performance…

Guyana’ under-20 women’s team made it to the round-of-16 of the 2022 Concacaf under-20 women’s championship where they were knocked out by Haiti following a 2-1 defeat after they had opened the scoring in the fixture.

Paul De Abreau, head coach of the team, during brief remarks, noted that the biggest takeaway of the tournament was beating Honduras and advancing to the knockout round before being edged by Haiti with just a few minutes remaining.

The team came together well in a very short amount of time despite challenges and were able to finish on a high note, the coach posited.

He continued by explaining that, “Winning in sports starts in preparation, years, months and up to the last few hours before competition. Anxiety and nervousness usually take over, we need to be better prepared physically, mentally and emotionally going forward.”