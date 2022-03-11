Body of pensioner recovered from river

Kaieteur News – The body of a 69-year old man was on Thursday recovered from the Demerara River, the Guyana Police Force has said.

He was identified as Ronald Gregory Muss, of Lot 463 Oronoque Street, Retrieve, Mackenzie Linden. His remains were reportedly spotted floating on the eastern side of the river in the vicinity of the Courts Linden Branch by a boat captain who was at the time offloading passengers at a landing there.

According to police, Gregory Muss was last seen alive by his niece leaving his home around 09:40hrs head for the National Insurance Scheme Branch in Linden. The pensioner however had failed to return home and family members began to search for him because his health was not perfect.

Their search came to an abrupt end when they learnt that a body was found in the Demerara River. They checked with police and positively identified the remains to be that of their loved one Ronald Gregory Muss.

Crime scene experts reported that no marks of violence were seen about his body. Kaieteur News understands that he was spotted doing some shopping hours before his body was found.