5 patients now in COVID-19 ICU, 17 new infections

Latest update March 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health in its daily reporting on Thursday revealed that there are presently five patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.
With no reported deaths, the Ministry stated that in the last 24-hour period, they have recorded 17 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,107.
A breakdown of the new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with nine new cases, Region Two with three cases, Regions Three and Six with two cases each and Region Nine with one.
Via its dashboard, the data shows that 12 persons are in institutional isolation, 182 in home isolation and 14 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 61,684 persons have recovered from the virus.
