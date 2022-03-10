Venezuelan refugees escorted out of Pomeroon

– reportedly vandalized local farms in desperate bid for survival

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Police Force on Monday escorted a number of Venezuelans out of Region Two.

According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, over one hundred Indigenous Venezuelan nationals were found within the Arpiaco area in the Upper Pomeroon River. The one hundred twenty-five persons escorted out of the region, included men women and even children. Reports reaching this publication suggest that the refugee group has been in the Pomeroon for almost an entire week. According to sources familiar with the matter, the group canoed from the river mouth, all the way to the Kabakaburi community; a 72Km journey. Kaieteur News understands that the indigenous group made several stops along the way; vandalising several farms in the process.

One farmer who was a victim told this publication that her entire farm was destroyed by the Venezuelans. “My son spray the oranges on the farm recently, when he gone back to the farm all the oranges gone from the tree. The people pick out all meh coconuts, then they chop down the tree, they destroyed meh plantains and just leave.”

Kaieteur News was told that the last stop for the group was the Kabakaburi area, Upper Pomeroon. The community’s Toshao, Monty Simon, reportedly observed the refugees and recommended that they clear and occupy a piece of land in the Arpiaco area; out of pity.

The Regional Democratic Council also played a part in granting aid to the refugees, as they delivered food hampers and tarn poling to them. In an invited comment, the Regional Chairman Vilma De Silva said, “When we learnt that there were a large number of migrants in the area we took some food hampers to support them, because there were even children amongst them and there were concerns that they might be malnourished… they said they wanted a Tarn poling to help set up camp and so we tried to assist there as well.”

The Regional Chairman explained that it was difficult to communicate with the group, as most of them spoke the native Warrau language. The few that spoke Spanish, however, said that they had left Region One, and that there were more of them on the way. Their stay was to be short, however, the police was soon contacted. According to Senior Woman Superintendent of Police, Denise Griffith, a farmer had reported that persons were trespassing on his farm, and he needed them gone.

A joint task force consisting of the Guyana Police force and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard Unit was subsequently mobilized to the Arpiaco area on Saturday last. Reports are that the migrants, along with their canoes, were brought to the Wharf in Charity. Some of them were later air dashed back to Region one, while the last of them were ushered out on Monday last.