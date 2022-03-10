Two arrested for stabbing US-based Guyanese man to death.

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Six have arrested two suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing to death of a 21-year-old overseas-based Guyanese on Wednesday morning at Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Berbice.

Relatives shifted from a state of happiness over the weekend to an unexpected sorrow following the tragedy. The dead man has been identified as Lakhan Chaterpal, of Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Regional Commander, Boodnarine Persaud, confirmed that the arrests were made yesterday. However, they are searching for a third suspect.

Reports from the police detailed that Lakhan returned to Guyana a week ago to attend his brother’s wedding which was held on Sunday 6th March 2022. However, on Tuesday there was a family get together when the three men who are not related to them, entered the yard where the wedding was held (Grant 1802 CWC) and they were asked to leave.

The men reportedly became annoyed and they decided to damage the vehicles that were parked a short distance away. This caused Lakhan and other relatives to venture out and confront the men and an argument erupted. At some point there was a scuffle and Lakhan was stabbed to the lower abdomen. The men escaped and he was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the grandfather of the deceased, Zamen Silvanish, 59, told reporters that Lakhan had migrated to the USA some three years ago and returned for the first time on Thursday, 4th March, 2022 with his mother and sister to participate in the wedding ceremony of his brother on Sunday last. Silvanish disclosed that they were hosting a family “get together” and the men showed up and was sitting under the makeshift shed but they started to “roll dope.”

According to Silvanish, he was not about to tolerate such on his premises and so he confronted the men and told them “man you can’t come and roll dope in my yard.”

Silvanish said he told the men to leave but said, “then now the man give me a hunch underneath me ribs, me na tell he nothing and me gone back in the yard and dem start cuss up and tell we how dem go kill abay [we] and so me na [did not] worry with them, me go in back me house and lock up and dem gyal deh downstairs”. He said approximately 5 minutes later he was informed by some relatives that his grandson was stabbed. He said when he ventured out he saw his grandson on the street, motionless and bleeding.

He described Lakhan as an easy-going individual and expressed sadness that his life was taken from him just as he returned to Guyana. He noted that the men who committed the act were not known to them but he understands that the suspect who stabbed his grandson to death was recently released from jail for an offence he committed.